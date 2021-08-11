Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles. Netizens love it

With the pandemic still going on, several states have issued advisory posts asking travelers to present vaccine certificates during travel, hotel check-ins and other things. Comedian Atul Khatri has come up with an ingenious solution to that problem. Shared on Instagram, Khatri’s solution has left people laughing out loud and may make you want to try it out too.

The picture included in the post shows Khatri wearing a white-coloured t-shirt with his vaccination certificate printed on it. “Since travel has restarted - was tired of showing my Covid Certificate at airports, hotels etc - so made this,” explains the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Did the idea crack you up? Well, you’re not alone. Shared on August 9, the post has garnered over 32,500 likes and several amused reactions. Netizens loved the hilarious idea and expressed how cool the shirt looked. Many also wrote how they wanted to try out the idea. Others simply shared laughing emoticons under the post.

“You are a riot,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome idea!” commented another. “Okay we are printing these T-shirts before our trip,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?