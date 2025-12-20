Search
Company asks employees to pay 100 for skipping traditional attire on Friday: ‘Wanna show up in a lehenga’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 08:37 am IST

A post by a Reddit user about a new policy at their office has sparked chatter on social media.

An employee’s post about their latest workplace initiative titled "Traditional Fridays" has sparked debate online after the individual claimed that people working at the company are being asked to pay a fee for non-compliance. The employee claimed that an email from HR stated that the policy requires a 100 contribution from general staff and 500 from senior management members who fail to wear a traditional outfit.

“Just got this email from my HR. Do they have nothing better to do?” the individual wrote, adding, “We had casual Fridays for the first 6 months I was here. Then, they changed it to formals/traditional on Fridays and I was like, okay. Most of us wear formals, including me (I just don't have simple indian wear and do not want to invest in any). They send this mail today and I lost it is this even legal?”

The employee concluded, “Lowkey wanna show up in a lehenga and call it ‘traditional’ to piss them off.”

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “Just revert, I don't have money, last time I got msg for secret Santa and I said I don't have money for it as I have not gotten an increment this year.” Another posted, “Not legal, but they are tricky with the way they're subtly forcing you to pay to CSR contributions. I'd suggest that you wear the most formal dress and give them 100 just to piss them off. And make sure to ask them to invoice you properly, provide a tax-deductible receipt, and include all necessary details. Make it extremely detailed and email everything, including the longest paper trail you can create. Ask office colleagues to do it if you wanna make it a game.”

A third commented, “You can wear a kimono. It’s traditional.” A fourth wrote, “Ask them to show research studies with actual stats proving the positive effect of this decision on productivity and employee morale and an updated contract stating this amendment. As far as I am aware, any financial penalties put forth by an employer on an employee are null and void unless legally binding and clearly stated in the contract, duly signed by both the employer and the employee.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

