‘She is a gem’: Indian employee praises manager’s empathy, says she brings home cooked food for staff

In India, conversations around managers and office culture on social media are often dominated by stories of toxic environments, unrealistic expectations and relentless workloads. Employees frequently turn to online platforms to share their frustrations, painting a bleak picture of professional life across several organisations. Against this backdrop of negativity, a recent Reddit post has struck a chord with users for all the right reasons. A post showed how an employee praised his manager for empathy.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The post, shared under the title “In a world full of bad managers, here is a good one,” features screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between an employee and his manager.

Simple gestures that made a big impact

One of the screenshots shows the manager reaching out after noticing a visible change in the employee’s mood at work. Her message read, “Hey. I just wanted to check if you are okay. You seemed really dull today. All okay, right?”

In another exchange, the employee informed her about a doctor’s appointment, writing, “Hi. I am going for a doctor’s appointment. Will be back before 7.” Instead of questioning his commitment or asking for proof, the manager replied with concern, saying, “Oh, alright… ok ok. All fine?” The final screenshot showed her asking the employee to log off for the day while she took over his pending tasks.

Employee’s praise for a people first leader

In his caption, the employee described her as an exceptional leader, writing, “My current manager is the nicest person I have ever met. She might not be the most technically qualified, but when it comes to taking care of people, she is a gem.” He added that his previous workplaces had been toxic, and highlighted how this manager publicly appreciated even small efforts. “All my previous jobs were toxic and now here is a manager who is giving credit in front of everyone if you work just 2 hour in late night and bringing her own cooked food during festivals for everyone,” he wrote.

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts with admiration

The post quickly drew reactions from other users, many of whom shared their own experiences. One commented, “Count your blessings brother. Its very rare to find such manager in today’s time, especially in India.” Another noted, “Such managers will keep their employees more productive and loyal to their current jobs.” A third user reflected on a similar experience, saying, “My manager does this too, but it’s not about being concerned over my dullness or anything like that. He worries that I might leave because of the excessive workload.” Some comments were lighter in tone, with one user observing, “Without going through the whole post I could decipher the manager was female,” while another simply summed it up by saying, “This is so heartwarming.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)