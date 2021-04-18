'Compliments to the chef': Fluffy ferret replicates dish from movie Ratatouille

Remember the little rat chef Remy whose amazing dish won the heart of the strict food critic Anton Ego in the movie Ratatouille? If you love that movie then this clip showing the replication of the same dish by a ‘talented’ ferret chef may leave you amazed. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, the ferret chef in his little hat may just blow your mind. Shared on the Instagram account named floofnoodles, the video is too cute to miss.

The clip starts with the ferret chef donning a little white hat and showcasing the ingredients required to make the dish. Step by step, the clip shows the preparation of the dish as the cute animal dances behind the table. The result is bound to leave you drooling.

Take a look at the video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNqg5JjFwPj/

Shared on April 15, the clip has garnered over 6.2 lakh views and tons of reactions.

“Good job floofie boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This just made my day. Thanks,” commented another. “Compliments to the chef!” said a third.

“Remy will be so proud of you floof noodle,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

