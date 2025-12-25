Kareema Barry's heartwarming video for Mumbai landlord wins hearts: 'My dad away from my dad'

A heartwarming Instagram video shared by content creator and actor Kareema Barry about her landlord has struck an emotional chord online. In the clip, Barry reflects on nearly a decade of living away from home and the rare bond she formed with her Mumbai landlord, whom she affectionately calls “Deepak uncle.” Barry said that she has now moved out but will always remember it as the first home where she lived alone, yet “never really felt lonely.” (Instagram/@kareemabarry)

In the clip, Barry spoke about moving to Mumbai, house-hunting struggles, and the stereotypes tenants often face, from questions about diet and marital status to profession. She said those worries faded when she met Deepak, who didn’t care about “identity, religion, schedule or job,” and welcomed her without prejudice.

“Needless to say, it is tough finding a home in the flats of Bandra, until I met Deepak uncle. The first thing he said is that he doesn't care about any of the above. My identity, religion schedule, my job, nothing,” Barry said.

Further, Barry recalled how his daughter became her friend and neighbour, and even her dentist. She also described years filled with kindness, from afternoons of Sindhi curry sent without asking to the terrazzo flooring that reminded her of home in Kolkata. She also mentioned Rajkumar, the building guard, who protectively monitored visitors to her flat.

“Deepak uncle yells at me when I introduce him to people as my landlord. What a dated term, this progressive man says. Not many can say that they will miss their landlord in this god-forsaken city. But I can. He is my uncle, my dad away from my dad, the provider of my first home in this city of chaos in a world that hates to welcome girls like me,” Barry said.

She also reflected on the many milestones she experienced in the flat. “I turned 25, 26, 27, started painting, got a cat, fell for people, fell out with people, had dates, had heartbreaks, made friends, lost friends, auditioned for a film, got the film, grew up, cried, laughed.”

Barry said that she has now moved out but will always remember it as the first home where she lived alone, yet “never really felt lonely.”

Social media reactions

The post drew emotional reactions from the landlord and his family. He commented, thanking Barry for the memories and saying she had become part of their family. “Thank you so much for such kind words and these beautiful memories that we will always cherish! We are so happy that you became part of our family. We will miss you! We will always be here for you! Also @kareemabarry you are an amazing tenant that only made things easier! And thank you so much to everyone sending us so much love and blessings!” the landlord wrote.

His daughter also praised Barry’s storytelling and said her father was overwhelmed by the love he received online.

Social media users, meanwhile, flooded the post with messages calling the video “wholesome”.

“So sweet! Some people are super super lucky to get great (read non nosy) landlords. He looks super cool,” one user wrote. “WHY ARE YOU MAKING ME GRAB TISSUES ON CHRISTMAS EVE,” wrote another.