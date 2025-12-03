Hyderabad founder sells 15 crore company to start career as content creator at 39

In a highly unconventional move that challenges traditional definitions of success, an entrepreneur based in Hyderabad detailed why he sold a ₹15 crore company just to begin his career anew. Rajive Dhavn, who built his business from a modest ₹40,000 loan into an award-winning brand, decided to abandon it all to become a content creator at the age of 39. Founder Rajive Dhavn, who says he is leaving behind his entrepreneurial life to become a content creator. (Instagram/@rajive.dhavn)

“Here’s my story. Built a ₹15 crore company. Then I chose to start over. This isn’t your typical success story. It’s messier than that,” Rajive Dhavn posted on Instagram.

He shared that he started selling sauces to bakeries as a kid. When he grew up, he worked at a retail store, where he “cleaned racks and folded shirts.”

Recalling his story, the founder continued, “Got my first corporate salary at GE – felt on top of the world. The next day, lost my mom. I was 18. Worked at MNCs for years. Then left everything to become a writer. Started What’s In a Name in Hyderabad with a ₹40,000 loan. Built it into a ₹15-crore company. 100+ brands. Awards. Recognition.”

He then revealed that he has sold all the companies he started. “Not because I failed. But because I needed to start over. This time, as a content creator. From scratch. At 39.”

How did social media react?

Praising, an individual said, “This is so inspiring! More and more power to you.” Another expressed, “Truly inspirational. Sharing so much needs courage. More power to you.”

A third commented, “Love your hustle and the way you’re creating stories and building businesses. Truly inspiring. More power to you!” A fourth wrote, “God! What a story of resilience. I have known you for a very long time and have seen you strive for excellence and success always! Keep shining.”

Who is Rajive Dhavn?

Dhavn, in his post, wrote that he “failed Class 8 and dropped out after 10th” but later completed his education. According to his LinkedIn, he completed his degree at St. Mary's College, Yousufguda.

In addition to GE, he also worked at organisations like HSBC before becoming a founder.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)