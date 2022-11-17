Cop's funny way of directing traffic will leave you amused. Watch

We have often heard people say that they don't like their jobs. In fact, many people share their thoughts and views about their workplace. While the internet is filled with such stories, there are some people too who actually enjoy their jobs and have fun at it, like this cop.

It shows a traffic cop standing in the middle of the road. He can be seen directing people and cars joyfully and funnily. The traffic cop in the video can be seen jumping around as he is letting everyone pass one by one. The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden. The post's caption read, "He just loves his job."

Take a look at the traffic policeman directing people in a funny way here:

He just loves his job.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dYHmtFk8vO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 15, 2022

This video was shared just a day back. Since being shared, it has been viewed 1.2 million times. The video also has several likes and comments. Many people thought that video was amusing.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "It's nice to see someone taking so much pride in his job, and he made it fun!" A second person said, "It might be a good thing to have more interesting people in the world." A third user added, "For many years, Pittsburgh had a traffic policeman who made a bunch of wild gestures as he directed traffic. Once, he was featured on an old tv series called Candid Camera. He was a tourist attraction, too; visitors would stand on the corner & watch him work. I miss him."