Cops respond to 911 call of ‘tiger’ sighting. It turned out to be this

Imagine that you are driving blissfully along a road while listening to your favourite music. And suddenly, while taking a turn, you spot some stripes among the bushes. That is enough to scare anyone and make an emergency call to the police. Something similar happened to a driver passing through an area in Maryland, USA. But instead of a scary investigation, the incident turned out to be rather funny. The post regarding the happening shared on Twitter by the Montgomery County Department of Police has now grabbed the attention of netizens. It may make you giggle too.

“Did you see the white tiger on I-270? On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd,” reads the caption. It then goes on to divulge the actual thing. “Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine,” adds the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Did you see the white tiger on I-270?

On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd. Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine. pic.twitter.com/raMr4ypY44 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

Shared on February 9, the post has garnered several likes and reactions. People were amused by the incident. The department also shared a photograph of the tiger after its ‘rescue’. “We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station,” reads a part of the caption alongside the photo.

How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery. We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station - where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic! pic.twitter.com/GrufqVhehV — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

Here’s what people had to say about the share:

Ahh; I thought it was a real one! 😂😂 — Adriana Boga (@lu_bogaos) February 9, 2021

Commercial for the movie "The White Tiger" ??? — EchoEmoji (@NandsTweets) February 9, 2021

Good one!😂😂 — ekost21043 2 wkost94544 (@ekost21043) February 9, 2021





What do you think of this happening?