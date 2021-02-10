Cops respond to 911 call of ‘tiger’ sighting. It turned out to be this
Imagine that you are driving blissfully along a road while listening to your favourite music. And suddenly, while taking a turn, you spot some stripes among the bushes. That is enough to scare anyone and make an emergency call to the police. Something similar happened to a driver passing through an area in Maryland, USA. But instead of a scary investigation, the incident turned out to be rather funny. The post regarding the happening shared on Twitter by the Montgomery County Department of Police has now grabbed the attention of netizens. It may make you giggle too.
“Did you see the white tiger on I-270? On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd,” reads the caption. It then goes on to divulge the actual thing. “Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine,” adds the caption.
Take a look at the post:
Shared on February 9, the post has garnered several likes and reactions. People were amused by the incident. The department also shared a photograph of the tiger after its ‘rescue’. “We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station,” reads a part of the caption alongside the photo.
Here’s what people had to say about the share:
What do you think of this happening?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stunning geometric artwork created by snowshoe-clad volunteers in Helsinki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops respond to 911 call of ‘tiger’ sighting. It turned out to be this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl dancing to Mother India song wins hearts, Madhuri Dixit shares clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop saves passenger from falling under train in Visakhapatnam. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who let the cows out: 75 escaped calves spotted galloping on highway, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-foot-tall ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan stuns people. Here’s how it formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish man is best friends with swan he rescued 37 years ago. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
116-year-old woman beats Covid-19, looks forward to celebrate next birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teddy Day 2021: IFS officer shares pic of this animal to celebrate the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds snake 'guarding' her food delivery. Can you spot the reptile?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s video on neighbour practicing same tune for months goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet parent creates a racetrack in backyard for dogs, it’s adorable. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'm not a cat': Zoom mishap makes lawyer look like a feline in court. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox