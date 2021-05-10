Home / Trending / Corona to ‘Caronaa’: Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions
According the man, identified as S. V. Annandd Rao, the name of the virus just needs a spelling change to make it ‘disappear’.(Twitter/@dhunji)
Corona to ‘Caronaa’: Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions

The picture included in the Twitter post shows a banner specifying the details of a numerological solution to the virus.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:54 AM IST

srimIn a bizarre solution to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, a numerologist from Andhra Pradesh has come up with a name-changing tactic to tackle the virus. A poster of the man’s numerological solution has found its way to Twitter. The poster has sparked mixed reactions among netizens and may leave you with various thoughts too.

The picture included in the Twitter post shows a banner specifying the details of a numerological solution to the virus. According the man, identified as S. V. Annandd Rao, the name of the virus just needs a spelling change to make it ‘disappear’.

“If you use the changed spelling of CARONAA and COVVIYD-19 by affixing the same to either door or in public places or by tying the banner in all public places, CARONAA will be disappeared from not only from Ananthapuram dist. but also from the world. This is a guarantee as it is divine power as per NUMEROLOGY,” reads the poster.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 9, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the odd solution, others expressed that they didn’t mind giving it a try.

Would you like to try out this solution?

