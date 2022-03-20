Couple discovers they went to same kindergarten 25 years ago. See heartening pic

Some things are just meant to be like destiny has it all planned for them. Stories of people who fall in love and then realise that they have a common childhood connection are always so heartwarming. Like this tale of a couple who met on a dating app and after weeks of chatting discovered that they went to the same kindergarten. A post shared by the Good News Movement on Instagram shows photos of the couple now and from 25 years ago when they were kids from a yearbook. The adorable post was shared 12 hours ago and it has already received over 1.61 lakh likes.

The couple, Alison and Rob, met on a dating app Bumble and after weeks of chatting they realised that they lived in the same town for a short time, says the caption of the post.

Alison thought she had a different kindergarten teacher but it turned out that she was wrong. Rob’s mother luckily kept every yearbook and to their surprise, they were in class together, reads the post.

“The yearbook picture above shows Rob’s picture right above Alison’s 25 years ago! They couldn’t believe the coincidence since both have lived all over. They felt fate played a role in their now marriage... they are expecting their first child in July,” says the caption further.

The post got numerous comments with people comparing their story to that of a movie.

“It was meant to be,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “That’s just meant to be stuff… and it’s super beautiful,” said another. A third commented, “The stuff great movies are made on!” “Match made in Heaven! Talk about soulmates!” commented yet another user.

