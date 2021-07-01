Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

A tale of a couple getting married in the hospital where their girl is being treated has left people emotional. The story tells the tale of Louise, Karim, and their daughter Layla. University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust shared the story on Instagram along with a few images of the ceremony.

While sharing the pictures, the organization also posted a descriptive caption. It starts by congratulating the couple. The post then goes on to describe how their daughter “has been in hospital most of her life.”

So, when the couple decided to get married with the little one as their beautiful bridesmaid, the Bristol Children Hospital, where she is been treated, took it upon themselves to make the family’s day special.

“The team was keen to make the wedding as unforgettable as possible and lots of local organisations got involved by generously donating decorations, flowers and a cake,” reads the caption. The post ends with the line “It was a special day that the family will treasure forever.”

