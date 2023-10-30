Couple recreates Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif’s Bang Bang song for pre-wedding video

People usually talk about their love, life, and relationships in their pre-wedding videos. This couple, however, took that trend to a whole different level and decided to give their pre-wedding video a Bollywood twist. They recreated the song Bang Bang, originally picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The image shows a couple recreating Hrithik, Katrina’s Bang Bang song. (Instagram/@stagelifeweddings )

The clip shows the groom Karan Kashyap and the bride Sakshi Kashyap recreating the entire song shot by shot. The caption also details a cute story of why Karan and Sakshi chose to recreate this particular song instead of going for the usual pre-wedding photoshoots or videos.

“In her [Sakshi] own words, ‘Karan, I know we aren’t that great dancers but I wish we could do something like this instead of a PreWed video for our wedding’. That enthusiasm of Sakshi had left a thought in Karan’s mind. He had made up his mind that one day he would surprise her with KARSHI’s version of BANG BANG fix ,” the wedding planners wrote.

“Cut to 2 years later - Their wedding preps have already started. One day while bringing her back from shopping, he told her that he had spoken to their wedding planner about the video and they’re bringing a guy @anubhavvsharmaa founder @stagelifeweddings who can actually make our version of your favourite song - BANG BANG fix a reality,” they added.

They explained that Sakshi reacted in the sweetest way possible. “As Karan expected, Sakshi’s excitement shot up and she after giving him a kiss, said I promise you to live every frame of this epic song with you. So we can watch it and fall in love again and again throughout our lives,” they further posted.

Take a look at this video that shows the couple beautifully recreating Bang Bang:

The video was posted four days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 14,000 views. The share has also accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while showcasing their reactions to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this pre-wedding video?

“Wow, just wow. You killed it,” posted an Instagram user. “Next level, I have no words to appreciate this one. It is just awesome,” added another. “Wow. This is the best recreation I have ever seen. Good job,” joined a third. “Nice. Super video,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

