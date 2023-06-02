Snake ne bana di jodi: Pre-wedding photoshoot goes viral

Most couples who are getting ready to tie the knot meticulously plan their pre-wedding shots to capture the beautiful memories of their lives. Social media is filled with different pictures of couples telling their stories through pre-wedding photoshoots. While most choose picturesque locations or unique settings, some also think out of the box to come up with photoshoot ideas that leave everyone stunned. Just like this couple did. A Twitter thread of their pre-wedding photoshoot shows how the couple's love story started due to a snake. The images show the couple from the viral pre-wedding photoshoot. (Sammy Jay Photohraphy)

Twitter user Vivekk posted the pictures with a simple caption that reads, “Pre Wedding Photoshoot. A Thread.” The watermark on the images credit “Sammy Jay Photography” as the person or agency who clicked the pictures.

The pictures collectively tell the story of how the bride met the groom. It starts with a woman wearing a beautiful red dress going to the backyard of a house. As she walks around the place, filled with trees, she comes face to face with a cobra. Scared, she searches for the number of snake rescuers on her mobile and gives them a call. Soon, two men arrive at her house on a scooter. One of them bravely catches the snake and rescues it. While going back, he asks her to call him. What follows next is the beginning of their sweet love story. The last picture of the thread shows the happy couple walking hand in hand with a snake looking at them.

Take a look at the thread:

Since being shared on May 27. The post has received close to 5.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People took to the comments section to share various reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Should be nominated for Oscars in the short movies category,” suggested a Twitter user. “This is the best thing I have ever seen on Twitter man,” added another. “What a love story,” joined a third. “I giggled,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON