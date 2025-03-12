Couple's sweet gesture for baby's first flight earns praise from pilot, crew: 'Sorry for the wails'

A couple traveling with their newborn son from Delhi to Bengaluru went the extra mile to ensure a smooth flight for their fellow passengers. Anticipating that their baby’s cries might cause discomfort, they thoughtfully prepared comfort packets as a gesture of goodwill for other flyers. A couple prepared comfort packets for passengers during newborn's first flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.(Reddit/the_anecdotist135)

Taking to Reddit, a man shared that he was unsure how his 6-month old son would react to his first flight journey and decided to make small comfort packets for the people seated near them on the plane. He shared a photo of the packet which included chocolates, earplugs and a note from little Jeremiah.

"Hello, kind stranger! My name is Jeremiah, and today is my first-ever flight! Since I'm only 6 months old, I might get a little cranky- My ears might pop, my tummy might feel funny, and I may express my feelings very loudly and dramatically (I'm told that's called crying). As a small sorry for any in-flight drama, please enjoy these earplugs and chocolates to make your trip to Bangalore sweeter. Thank you for your patience, and promise to work on my travel manners on my next trip! With love (and maybe a few wails), Jeremiah," the light-hearted note read.

Take a look at the post here:

The post earned praise on social media but the man added that even after distributing the comfort packets, some passengers gave them "hate stares"."The guy sitting right next to us didn't even bother to read the note and was irritated the moment he saw us. Some of the folks behind just left the packets un touched. We collected some of those as to not waste and pollute. But other than that we could hear some of the ladies saying how cute it is," he revealed.

The Reddit user shared that their thoughtful gesture impressed both the IndiGo flight crew and the pilot, who even stepped out to take pictures with the family and offered them biscuits.

"Even the pilot came out and gave us a card with a message about always flying high," he said, sharing a card from the cabin crew which read: "Enjoy your flight with IndiGo from Delhi to Bengaluru. Pleasure to host your first flight. Wish you amazing health. Grow tall and handsome."