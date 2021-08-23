Coursing through and through

Passed away on 23rd August 1994

For thousands of years, the English Channel has played a significant role in the history of the world. This little extension of the Atlantic Ocean that separates English and French soil determined the course of deeply impactful events- British colonization, the defeat of Hitler and the development of maritime trade.

On 29 September 1959, a momentous event took place on the English Channel. Like a hero swooping through treacherous waters, Arati Saha crossed this vast channel, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

An outstanding swimmer, Arati was almost one with the element of water- flexible yet fierce. Born on 24 September 1940, she began taking swimming lessons at the very little age of four, a time when kids throw tantrums when made to have a bath.

Saha lost her mother at the tender age of two and was raised at her maternal home. It was her uncle who first took her to Champatala Ghat bath and observed how she swam in the water with great ease. Seeing her potential, he enrolled Arati into the Hatkhola Swimming Club.

In the pool, she found herself and the purpose of her life. It is nothing less than astounding that she got her first medal when she was just five!

Arati trained with all her might and honed her skill in the waters, eventually becoming the best in her game. After winning 22-medals in the West Bengal state championships, she even made an all-India record in 1950. When new milestones were set in the nation, Saha now moved towards international competitions.

Her first big appearance outside of India was at the 1952 Olympics. An athlete representing the country at the age of 12, she was one of the four women members of the Indian contingent.

Unfortunately, she could not replicate her domestic success on the global level, but these defeats were not enough to separate her from her one true love- swimming.

Her moment of glory was yet to come.

In 1958, the Butlin International Cross Channel Swimming Race was organized. Amongst the successful participants were Borjen Das and Greta Anderson. Das became the first person from the subcontinent to cross the English Channel, and Anderson was a female swimmer who pulled up this feat in just 11 hours. Arati saw herself in these people. Their success tingled something inside her, and she immediately wrote to Brojen.

He passed on her name to organizers for the coming year’s competition, and Saha got her shot at making history. While she had previous experience in long-distance swimming, this was a huge challenge. The training felt like moving mountains, but she was willing to do anything to complete her dreams. The first big hurdle in Aart’s way was the lack of funds. Even after organizing fundraisers, she could not secure enough money to participate in the contest, and it was only after pulling up political strings that the required funds could be collected. In fact, Bipin Chandara Roy’s West Bengal Chief Minister and Nehru greatly motivated her.

The race finally began on 27 August 1959. Arati stood at the starting line but could not proceed further because her pilot boat got late. This delayed start cost her greatly as the water currents turned in the wrong direction.

Despite all her efforts, she failed because of the tricky circumstances.

But Arati was a fighter, she had not come this far only to return home without giving her best. Collecting herself, she took her second attempt on 29 September 1959.

The waters were choppy and difficult to navigate, yet she did not stop. After swimming for 16 hours and 20 minutes, Arati Saha became the first Indian woman to cross the English Channel.

As soon as she reached the shore, she hoisted the tricolour and was greeted by Vijaylakshmi Pandit. That day, Saha became an icon and got her name etched in golden words. She was the one who made the entire country proud.

For creating history and performing well in swimming, Arati was given the Padma Shri in 1960, becoming the first Indian sportswoman to receive this honour.

She passed away on 23 August 1994 and be it a Google Doodle or a stamp, her legacy is celebrated in multiple ways. Arati Saha was a groundbreaking persona who taught the world how important it is to persevere.

This story was first published in ThisDay.app.