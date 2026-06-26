‘Cracked unit economics’: Founder impressed by sugarcane vendor’s simple pricing model

A LinkedIn post about a sugarcane juice vendor’s pricing has caught attention for how it highlights the sharp business sense often seen in everyday street vendors. A sugarcane juice stall shows smart pricing thinking. (LinkedIn/Ananya Narang)

It points to how small stalls, even without formal business training, tend to arrive at pricing decisions rooted in cost, demand, and customer behaviour. What stood out in this case was a simple juice stall and the way it structured its prices, prompting many to reflect on how business logic often comes from lived experience rather than classrooms or boardrooms.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Ananya Narang. Her caption read, “This guy has cracked unit economics better than most founders.” She also shared a photo of a sugarcane juice vendor’s board. It read, “Price sugarcane juice. Without ice ₹30. With ice ₹25. Half glass ₹20.”

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At first look, the pricing may seem straightforward, but many users pointed out the thought behind it. Offering different price points for ice, quantity and variations allows the vendor to serve different types of customers while managing costs better. It also helps reduce waste and keeps the business flexible in a busy street setting.

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