CRED founder Kunal Shah reveals salary during Instagram Q&A session. Post about it sparks debate

CRED founder Kunal Shah recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and invited their followers to ask questions. He later shared the interesting queries along with his answers as Instagram stories. One question asked during the session was about his salary which he answered. And now, a Twitter post about that has sparked a chatter among people.

Twitter user Ajeet Patel shared a screenshot of Shah’s answer on Instagram. “There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah,” he tweeted. The screenshot shows the question of an Instagram user that reads, “Your salary at CRED is so low? How do you survive?” It also shows Shah’s answer. “I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past,” his reply reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received close to two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated nearly 3,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. While some appreciated the CEO, others were not so convinced.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious,” wrote a Twitter user. “Did you just forget the part where he said he's got FreeCharge,” posted another. “Legend,” commented a third.