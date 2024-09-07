‘Creepy smiley face’ on Mars reveals the Red Planet’s secrets

The European Space Agency’s (ESA)Instagram page is no less than a treasure trove for those who love everything about space. Be it updates about our solar system or information about cosmic bodies located millions of light years away, the feed is filled with numerous visuals that often leave people in awe. The latest share about a “creepy smiley face” on Mars fits that category. The pics ESA shared are of chloride salt deposits that reveal more about the Red Planet’s history. The image shows the “creepy smiley face” discovered by scientists on Mars, the Red Planet. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

“Why so serious? Once a world of rivers, lakes, and possibly oceans, Mars now reveals its secrets through chloride salt deposits found by our ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter,” ESA wrote.

“These deposits, remnants of ancient water bodies, could indicate habitable zones from billions of years ago. The discovery of nearly a thousand potential sites offers new insights into Mars’ climate and potential for past life. Explore the Martian landscape in this carousel,” the agency added. They concluded the post with a series of pictures.

ESA’s Exobiology on Mars program (ExoMars program) was launched with two missions: “The first, the Trace Gas Orbiter, launched in 2016, while the second, carrying the Rosalind Franklin rover, is scheduled to launch in 2028. Together, they will address the question of whether life has ever existed on Mars.” It is designed to “understand if life ever existed on Mars.”

