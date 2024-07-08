ESA unveils ‘scars of Mars’ with incredible images. Stunning pics go viral

An amazing post by the European Space Agency (ESA) has left people surprised and stunned. It shows the “scars of Mars." The organisation shared a series of photos and explained how the giant crack is 600 km long. The image shows “scars of Mars”, posted by ESA on Instagram. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

"Unveiling the scars of Mars! This incredible image from our Mars Express shows a giant crack, Aganippe Fossa, slicing across the flank of Arsia Mons, one of Mars’ mightiest volcanoes (dwarfs even Earth’s tallest!)," ESA wrote.

"Scientists believe this 600km long gash formed as magma stretched and tore the Martian crust. But the mysteries don’t stop there! The strange, zebra-striped terrain nearby hints at windblown dust and ancient glaciers," the organisation posted.

ESA concluded the post with a series of pictures showing the scars of the Red Planet.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 12,000 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

"Damn Mars, things have been rough!" posted an Instagram user. Another added, "Beautiful scars! The amount of history and knowledge they hold is just magical."

A third expressed, "Thanks for sharing; incredible images!" A fourth wrote, "Simply beautiful."

The European Space Agency regularly shares visuals that show the beauty of our galaxy and the world beyond it. Currently, they have nearly 5,000 posts and over three million followers.

What are your thoughts on these pictures of Mars posted on Instagram by the European Space Agency?