Cricket fans scream at theatre staff in Canada for not screening India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

A video of cricket fans in Canada screaming at the staff of a local movie theatre has emerged on social media a day after the thrilling India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. The fans were apparently enraged at the theatre’s failure to screen the World Cup match where India wrangled a narrow win over Pakistan. Cricket fans were filmed screaming at the staff of a movie theatre in Canada (X/6ixbuzztv)

According to Daily Hive Canada, the incident occurred at a Cineplex in Mississauga, Ontario.

On June 9, several Cineplex theatres across Canada screened the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The Cineplex in Mississauga, however, was unable to proceed with the screening for reasons that were not immediately clear.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a cricket fan wearing the India jersey was seen screaming at the theatre staff for not screening the match.

Take a look at the video below:

The video shows a huge crowd gathered behind the counter to berate the staff after the screening did not proceed as expected. “You don’t understand what is going on,” one enraged fan was heard screaming at the surprised staff.

Another cricket fan was heard telling the staff they would understand the situation better if a baseball match was not screened as planned.

The behaviour of the cricket fans was widely criticised on the social media platform X, where the video has racked up over 2.5 million views. The video was also widely circulated on TikTok, where it first emerged.

“If it's such a 'big deal', then please go to NY to watch the game or just stream it. Regardless of the tech/management issue, this behavior is pathetic!” wrote one X user.

“This is literally why Indians get a bad reputation,” another said.