Man takes Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Watch

In a recent match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs after a nail-biting performance. Though the match took place a few days ago, the buzz around it is still high on social media. Among them is content creator Reza Khan, who shared videos of wholesome rivalry between two cricket fans while watching the game - his Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law. The two videos posted by Khan capture how these men react while watching the match live from the stadium. The image shows a man’s Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. (Instagram/@therezakhan)

“Part 1 of the wildest day ever,” Khan shared as he posted the first video. In the video, he says he is at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York with his dad and father-in-law. The rest of the video shows their reactions to the match's first half.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Check out the video here:

Take a look at the second video that captures their reactions to the rest of the match.

Both videos received several likes and comments from people. Several people showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about these videos?

“The ending touched me when your FIL apologised if he said anything wrong and your dad responded not to be sorry, and that he should be proud. It’s with great tenderness that I’m witnessing the bond of two cultures that historically have so much violence between them, come together through the union of your marriage. It shows the value and humanity you were both raised with. Thanks for sharing,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This is honestly so inspirational to see and I hope to do this one day. Happy for you and the family, Reza!” added another.

“They’re so respectful towards each other,” joined a third.

“That's the most healthiest fan war I have ever seen,” expressed a fourth.

Instagram user Reza Khan is married to digital content creator Puja Tailor Khan. They often share videos that show their adventures with their families. While Reza’s family is from Pakistan, Puja’s family hails from India.

What are your thoughts on this sweet rivalry between two cricket fans from India and Pakistan?