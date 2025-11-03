'Cricket is everyone’s game': Harmanpreet Kaur's pic with World Cup trophy wins hearts

A day after scripting history by leading India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared a photo of herself with the trophy and a message that stole the spotlight. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup final.(Instagram/@imharmanpreet_kaur)

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The victory sparked a wave of national pride, bringing millions together to celebrate a team that has redefined Indian cricket. Amid the jubilation, Harmanpreet shared a photo on Instagram of herself “waking up” with the World Cup trophy beside her. But what caught everyone’s attention was her T-shirt, which read, “Cricket is everyone’s game.”

The T-shirt featured a clever twist on the traditional phrase “Cricket is a gentleman’s game,” with the word “gentleman’s” struck off and replaced with “everyone’s.” Sharing the post, she wrote, “Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game.”

Social media reactions

The image instantly went viral, resonating deeply with fans. Many hailed it as symbolic of a new era for Indian cricket, one where women are no longer just participants but champions rewriting history.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Much awaited pic. Super proud of our W team for the exceptional comeback & gave stellar performances in both semis & finale.”

Another wrote, “HAD TO BE THE MOST ICONIC PICTURE ON THE INTERNET.”

A third user added, “They asked them to go back to kitchen. So they cooked a worldcup for their nation. PITCH KNOWS NO GENDER,” while another remarked, “Your tshirt says everything captain.”

Notably, Harmanpreet herself played a pivotal role in the victory, sealing the match with a stunning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk off Deepti Sharma’s bowling. It marked a historic achievement, with players, staff, former legends, and fans teary-eyed as they celebrated this long-awaited triumph.