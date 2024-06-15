Cricket scores decoded with burgers: X user's unique take on the USA vs India T20 match

As the T20 World Cup is ongoing, numerous individuals around the world have taken an interest in cricket. However, a few might need help understanding how the scoring system works in this sport. Recently, an X user who was confused about the score of the USA vs India match on June 12 asked for clarification on the microblogging platform. Another X user responded, explaining the score using an analogy involving burgers. Yes, you read that right. The woman asked about how the scoring system works in cricket.

The X user responded to Rachel's question and wrote, "US ate 110 Burgers in 20 minutes and 8 guys passed out. India has eaten 33 burgers and 2 guys have passed out in 6 minutes. The max duration is 20 minutes, and if more than 10 guys vomit, the game is over. India must reach 111 burgers in 14 remaining minutes with 8 guys left." (Also Read: Will Pakistan be eliminated from T20 World Cup due to Florida's weather? X says 'Qudrat ka nizam')

Take a look at the post here:

X user Rachel asking about cricket scoring system.

This post was shared on June 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than 4.3 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "As a cricket fan, I approve this explanation and suggest American cricket board to include it in their matchday programs."

Another person added, "And the worst part is that fitness icon cricket goat Virat Kohli passed out without even earing one burger. Thus, his score read 0(1)"

A third commented, "Thanks for explaining in a way I can understand. With that being said, this has to be the worst sport on the planet."

"Trying to eat burgers faster will increase your chances of passing out. This analogy works on multiple levels. Well done," said another X user.

Someone also added, "You are qualified to become a primary grade teacher."