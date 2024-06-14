Will Pakistan be eliminated from T20 World Cup due to Florida's weather? X says 'Qudrat ka nizam'

Due to the potentially fatal flash floods in Florida, the city of Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency. As per reports, the USA's June 14 game against Ireland, which will be crucial in determining Group A's top two sides aside from India, who have already qualified for the Super Eight is unlikely to take place since the storm is increasing in intensity. Pakistan will not be able to secure points if the match doesn't happen due to weather in Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

As per Deccan Herald, in this situation, the US will gain one point for the desertion and finish with five points ahead of Pakistan and Canada. However, if the US-Ireland game goes as planned and the US loses to Pakistan, Canada will have the opportunity to join India in the Super Eight round.

On June 16, Pakistan will play against Ireland, and on June 15, Canada will play against India. In case these matches are washed out, Pakistan and Canada will only be able to secure three points, which will be the end of their tournament.

The weather has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights to and from South Florida airports. The Sri Lankan cricket team, currently playing in the T20 World Cup, is stuck in the city, as Fort Lauderdale is one of the locations for the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, excessive rain inside and outside the stadium forced the cancellation of Sri Lanka's first match against Nepal.

The Sri Lankan team was scheduled to travel from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean islands on Wednesday, but severe rain and floods forced them to postpone their departure. On Monday, June 17, Sri Lanka will play their final group game against the Netherlands at St Lucia. They have lost two of their three games thus far, but they have a slim chance of making it to the Super 8 round, reported NDTV.

Dean J. Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, declared a state of emergency and wrote in an X post, "Upon signing this emergency declaration, I spoke with Kevin Guthrie, the state Director of Emergency Management, who has pledged to allocate any available resources from his agency to assist in our recovery efforts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will also be sending boats and buggies to our region."