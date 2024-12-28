'Crock of bulls**t': Namita Thapar critiques corporate culture glorifying 70-hour workweek

Balancing work and personal life is a challenge for many, but for entrepreneurs, it often feels unattainable. Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, prominent entrepreneurs and judges on the hit reality show Shark Tank India, recently shared contrasting views on this topic during an interview with Humans of Bombay. Their candid discussion revealed differing philosophies on achieving work-life balance in today’s fast-paced world. Namita Thapar clashed with Anupam Mittal on work-life balance, calling his views unrealistic for employees.(YouTube/ Humans of Bombay)

Anupam Mittal: “Work-life balance is a lie”

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, minced no words in expressing his stance on work-life balance. He called the concept a “big lie” being sold to the younger generation.

“I think it stinks because you are not ever going to... okay, this is for people who want to achieve something extraordinary in life... you are not going to achieve anything extraordinary by counting the hours you put in,” said Anupam. While acknowledging the value of work-life harmony and flexibility, he stressed that merely clocking hours is detrimental.

He elaborated, “We work 16 hours a day because we believe in what we are trying to build. We never looked at the clock. Success builds ego, but struggle builds character. If you want to achieve something, go all in during the early part of your career, when you have the energy and clarity.”

Namita Thapar: “It’s Different for Employees”

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, offered a strikingly different perspective, challenging Anupam’s views head-on. “This is a crock of bull****. Pardon my language. I completely disagree,” she said, unapologetically.

Namita highlighted the disparity between founders and employees, explaining that while founders and high-stake holders can afford to work long hours due to the financial upside, the same cannot be expected of salaried employees.

“If my accountant works 20-hour days, he’s not gaining any upside like I am. Instead, he’ll face serious physical and mental health issues,” Namita asserted. She also emphasised that employees need defined work hours to maintain a healthy balance, with occasional longer hours during peak deliverables.

The impact on family life

Namita further argued that relentless work schedules often harm family life. “Don’t get married and have children if you can’t be present. The next generation is suffering due to absentee parents,” she said, calling for a more humane approach to workplace expectations for salaried employees.

A philosophical divide

The debate between Mittal and Thapar highlights a philosophical divide in how entrepreneurs view the pursuit of success. While Mittal champions relentless dedication, Thapar advocates for a balanced approach tailored to an individual’s stakes and responsibilities.