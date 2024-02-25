 Namita Thapar’s sons visit Shark Tank India set with friends. Then... | Trending - Hindustan Times
Namita Thapar's sons Jai and Vir visit Shark Tank India set with friends. Then...

Namita Thapar’s sons Jai and Vir visit Shark Tank India set with friends. Then...

Arfa Javaid
Feb 25, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Namita Thapar’s sons Jai and Vir visited the set of business reality show Shark Tank India with their friends. She shared about it on Instagram.

Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a judge on Shark Tank India, shared a picture of herself with her sons Jai and Vir on social media. What’s more, the picture is from the set of the business reality show Shark Tank India, which her kids visited with their friends.

Namita Thapar posing for the camera with her sons Vir and Jai and their friends on the set of Shark Tank India. (Instagram/@namitathapar)
Namita Thapar posing for the camera with her sons Vir and Jai and their friends on the set of Shark Tank India. (Instagram/@namitathapar)

“The glow on a mother’s face when her kids visit her at the tank with their friends. (Standing - Vir to my left & Jai to my right),” wrote Namita Thapar while sharing a picture on Instagram.

The picture shows Namita Thapar standing between her two sons, holding their hands. Their friends can be seen sitting on the chairs on the set.

Take a look at the picture shared by Namita Thapar here:

Namita Thapar shared the picture a day ago on Instagram. It has since received a flurry of likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the picture to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Cute,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The glow is real.”

“Very nice,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Wow.”

“Lovely,” expressed a fifth.

Many simply wrote ‘I am out’, ‘Expertise nahi hai [Doesn’t have expertise]’ in the comments section. These comments were in reference to a viral video shared by Namita Thapar, where she asks Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a judge on Shark Tank India, to choose a mug for her that matches her vibe. Aman Gupta then picks up a cup with the words ‘expertise nahi hai [doesn’t have expertise]’ written on it.

