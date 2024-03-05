Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar opens up about experiencing perimenopause

Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a judge on Shark Tank India, opened up about her struggles with perimenopause. She spoke about it on the business reality TV show and later took to X to share her personal experience. After she made the tweet, it quickly went viral and garnered numerous reactions. Shark Tank's Namita Thapar shared her experience of perimenopause.

"Women don’t prioritise their health & don’t speak up. I’ve used the Shark Tank platform to speak about my experiences with mental health, IVF, fitness & now perimenopause. Most women are not aware of the symptoms, or treatment options, let’s get educated & take charge of our health," wrote Namita Thapar in her tweet. (Also Read: Shark Tank India participant slams Vineeta Singh after stressful pitch: ‘Wanted to run away but…’)

In the clip, she explained how she faced heavy bleeding and discomfort. She also added that she became anaemic, and her haemoglobin went to eight.

Here's how people reacted to Namita Thapar's tweet:

This post was shared on March 4. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 28,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has over 500 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and lauded her for speaking about perimenopause and sharing her experience. (Also Read: Namita Thapar’s sons Jai and Vir visit Shark Tank India set with friends. Then...)

An individual wrote, "Thank you for breaking the silence and sharing your journey. It's important for women to prioritise their health and speak up. Education empowers us to take control. Let's continue raising awareness and supporting each other."

A second said, "Takes a lot of courage to talk about this from a personal experience. Great."

"Let's break the silence, empower each other, and take control of our health journeys together," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Speak up, prioritize your health, educate yourself, take charge, you are not alone."

More about perimenopause:

According to the National Institutes of Health, "The perimenopause is an ill-defined time period that surrounds the final years of a woman's reproductive life. It begins with the first onset of menstrual irregularity and ends after 1 year of amenorrhea has occurred, thereby defining the final menstrual period."