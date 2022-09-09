Home / Trending / Crying baby’s expression changes instantly after trying ice cream for the first time. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 09, 2022 10:56 AM IST

The viral video of the crying baby reacting to tasting ice cream for the first time was shared on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the baby looking at ice cream.(Instagram/@lizzypalmatier)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people have eaten a dish or two which they were initially reluctant to try but were completely blown away after eating. That is what happened with this cute baby while trying ice cream for the first time. Shared on Instagram, the video showing the crying baby’s instant change in expression after trying ice cream for the first time is delightful to watch.

The video is posted by the baby’s mom Lizzy Palmatier Andrus. “You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream,” she wrote a popular phrase as the caption of the post while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the baby sitting on its mom’s lap who is holding an ice cream cone. Initially, the baby cries and refuses to taste the food item. However, as soon as he does so, his expression completely changes. He is first taken by surprise and then reaches out to grab the cone to go for a second bite.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with nearly 12 million views. The post has also received tons of comments from people. “Joy of life DISCOVERED,” joked an Instagram user. “Felt this,” shared another. “So cute,'' posted a third. “Haha. I love this,” wrote a fourth expressing their joy.

