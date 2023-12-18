close_game
News / Trending / Curious about how rubber bands are produced? Viral video reveals all

Curious about how rubber bands are produced? Viral video reveals all

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 18, 2023 05:17 PM IST

“Oh, this is how rubber bands are made!” exclaimed an Instagram user after watching the viral video showcasing the production process of rubber bands.

A video that has been going viral on Instagram for almost a week now shows the intricate process behind manufacturing rubber bands. The video details the entire process, starting from the collection of raw materials to the production of the final product. It has received numerous responses from people, with many expressing surprise over the production process.

The now-viral video shows the entire production process, starting from the collection of raw materials to the production of the final product.(Instagram/@foodexplorerlalit)
The now-viral video shows the entire production process, starting from the collection of raw materials to the production of the final product.(Instagram/@foodexplorerlalit)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @foodexplorerlalit. It opens to show an individual collecting sap from a rubber tree in a bucket. As the video goes on, another man can be seen adding dye to the sap collected in drums. The video then transitions to show others dipping moulds into these coloured dyes. Once the latexes are dried, a large machine cuts them into thin pieces, creating rubber bands we use daily.

Watch the making of rubber bands here:

Since being shared six days ago on Instagram, the video has gone viral with over 28.2 million views and still counting. Additionally, it has collected numerous comments from Instagram users.

Check out a few of them here:

“How wonderful is this!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “They are working without any protective equipment, exposed to chemicals.”

“I thought these were balloons,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “That would make a giant rubber band ball!”

“Never seen before,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Oh, this is how rubber bands are made!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Have you ever witnessed the making of rubber bands?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

