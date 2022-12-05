Curious cat investigates Christmas tree. Viral video shows what happens next

Cat parents know that the kitties are curious investigators. If you bring a new item, the furballs will be the first ones to check them out. And, it involves the Christmas trees too. That is what this hilarious video captures. It shows what happens when a cat gets curious about a decorated tree placed inside its house.

Instagram user who goes by nieka_richard reposted the video that was originally posted on TikTok. “Does your cat go crazy for Christmas? (the cat is ok),” they wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show a cat staring at a Christmas tree. Within moments, the cat goes near the tree and pulls it. The video ends with the tree falling on the cat. What makes the video even more hilarious to watch is another kitty sitting on the TV stand and observing the entire incident.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 77.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 1.6 million likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My kitty has her own tree,” posted an Instagram user. “And didn’t Learn a damn thing, 100% will do it again,” joked another. “My cat keeps climbing our treeeee,” commented a third. “Perfectly summed up having cats around Christmas in one video LOL,” wrote a fourth.