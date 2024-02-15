Customer's unusual request to Blinkit on Valentine's Day is viral, CEO reacts

After a woman's parents were not allowing her to step out on Valentine's Day, her partner came up with a unique solution to meet her. The person made a request to Blinkit and asked to be a delivery driver for a day. After a screenshot showing the customer's request was posted, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa also reacted to it. Snapshot of the conversation between Blinkit user and customer care. (X/@letsblinkit)

"India is clearly not for beginners," wrote Dhindsa on X as he reshared the snapshot of the conversation. The image shows the client telling the customer care that they ordered flowers and chocolate from the app. The Blinkit user further said, "My girlfriend's parents are not letting her step out today. Can I be your delivery partner for today?" (Also Read: Woman finds cockroach in noodle bowl ordered from Zomato, company reacts)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 14. Since being posted, it has gained more than a million views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: ‘Blatant Violation’: X user points out fake Domino’s Pizza outlets on Swiggy, company reacts)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Soo cute, make it happen for him @letsblinkit @albinder."

A second added, "He is creative. Oh God."

A third commented, "Charge fees and let him deliver. New Revenue source for you guys, everyone's happy."

"That's so cute ! He really asked for it on a support chat," commented a fourth.