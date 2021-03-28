IND USA
The cute video shows a baby and a dog.(Screengrab)
trending

Cute clip shows babies laughing hysterically at doggos. Watch

The video may leave you grinning ear to ear.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Do you know what is more adorable than videos showing babies hysterically laughing or doggos being goofy? The clips which show babies laughing at doggos for being goofy. Those are the clips which never fail to make people smile and also leave them with a happy heart. Just like this clip which showcases cute babies and sweet pooches. This video, which is a montage of smaller clips, show different moments involving kids and dogs.

The video opens to show a dog showering a kid with kisses. It’s the reaction of the tiny one which will also make you grin ear to ear. The video also has several other adorable moments. For instance, it shows a baby laughing uncontrollably after seeing their dog perform tricks. Then there is the moment which captures a tiny tot laughing loudly while playing with a pooch.

Take a look:

Isn’t the video simply amazing? Did you enjoy the clip?

cute video

