Cute clip shows young chimpanzees play fighting. It may leave you giggling

People love seeing adorable animal videos. However, do you know what they like ever more? It’s the clips that feature baby animals. There is something absolutely adorable about seeing the tiny versions of the various animals. Just like this video which shows two young chimpanzees named Lola and Violet.

Maryland Zoo took to Twitter to share this super sweet video. It shows the two young primates engaged in play fight. “Physical interactions are a big part of life in a #chimpanzee troop. Chimp youngsters Lola and Violet are practicing their rough-and-tumble social skills with occasional refereeing from Violet's mom Raven,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Physical interactions are a big part of life in a #chimpanzee troop. Chimp youngsters Lola and Violet are practicing their rough-and-tumble social skills with occasional refereeing from Violet's mom Raven. pic.twitter.com/pd9NSogwYp — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 16, 2021

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2,700 views. Alongside, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. Tweeple were elated to see such a happy video. Are you among them too?

“They are too cute and funny! Lola’s drama raid falls are a hoot! I’m glad Violet’s mommy was there, she was an excellent ref!” wrote a Twitter user. To which, another individual replied, “So cute. I was worried about them pulling ears....but they seemed ok!”

“Love these little ones,” expressed a user of the micro-blogging site. “Adorable,” said another.

What do you think of the video?

