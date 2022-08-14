Cute dog 'sings' Akshay Kumar's Lonely song from Khiladi 786. Watch funny video

There are some songs that simply get your foot tapping and head bopping. The Lonely song that is also known as O Bawariya, is definitely one of those songs. The song was picturised on actors Akshay Kumar and Asin and the artists behind it were Himesh Reshammiya, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hamsika Iyer. The song was featured in the film Khiladi 786 which was released in the year 2012. And now an adorable Shih Tzu doggo has taken on this song in order to 'sing' it on Instagram. There's a great chance that this video will make you want to get up and join this doggo and its dad in this performance.

The dog in this video is named @pixiee_pooh on Instagram. It has over 13,500 followers on the social media platform. In the video, one can also see this dog's pet dad, Pankaj Yadav. The doggo, according to its bio on Instagram, is based in Delhi, India. We won't give away more, as most of the fun is in the caption of this cute dog video.

Watch the video and read the funny caption to it, right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 29, the video has gotten almost 52,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "This is so funny." "Cute," another user adds. A third response shares, "Better than the original."