Cute doggo's birthday gets celebrated in Indian style. Watch it get aarti, tilak

Usually when a birthday is celebrated, a cake is cut, some balloons are seen around the place and this ensures an overall good time. But when it comes to Indian culture and its specific rituals, the Hindu way of celebrating often includes an aarti, tilak and the like. And that is exactly what is being seen in this one viral video of a dog whose birthday is being celebrated.

There is a good chance that this video will make you smile and it opens to show the cute pet dog sitting on an armchair. The dog is named Chiku and is a mix of a Labrador and a Golden Retriever. It has over 18,500 followers on the Instagram page that is dedicated to it. This particular Instagram reel was shared on its birthday and shows the dog receiving aarti from its loving parents.

The dog can also be seen relishing some of its favourite snack in the course of the video that has gone viral. The video also shows the room in which the dog is sitting, decorated with some balloons and golden streamers. The video ends as the dog gets cradled lovingly by its human and is seen thoroughly enjoying this beautiful moment of bonding with him.

The video was posted on Instagram on April 27 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at it. It has also received more than three lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness dear Chiku…much love.” And several other Instagram users echoed similar kinds of birthday messages.

Another Reel of the pooch’s birthday celebrations was shared by this page on the same day and has received over three million views on it.

