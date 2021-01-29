‘Cute in embarrassing way’: Woman’s post on mom calling her boss amuses people
If you’re in the mood for some chuckles, then this hilarious Twitter thread may be just what the doctor ordered. Chances are, you will find the thread to be absolutely relatable too.
The post was shared by a Twitter user named Aish. In her tweet she explained how her mom called up her boss to get a leave for her. “My mom just called my boss to get permission to take me out of work to go get vaccine. What is this woman! Yaaaaar, school thodi hai,” she tweeted.
Since being shared, her post has gathered more than 3,200 likes and tons of comments. While her post left some giggling, many shared similar situations they have faced. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Once my mom brought a glass of milk to my class because I didn't drink it as I was running late for school. It was so embarrassing. Moms will be moms,” they shared. To which, another user of the micro-blogging site replied, “That’s sweet" and got a reply too:
“My mom still wants to meet my internship boss, and I legit had to beg her to not show up at my office,” commented another.
Here’s how others reacted:
Did you ever face a similar situation?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoo in Florida welcomes two endangered eastern bongo calves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Cute in embarrassing way’: Woman’s post on mom calling her boss amuses people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of this super happy baby will make you smile ear to ear. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyclo drivers treated with padel-in movie in Cambodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' inaugural mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian woman finds multiple spiders in daughter’s room, pics shock netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox