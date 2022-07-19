Cute kitten 'complains' to its mom that its human has picked it up again. Watch

If you love cat videos and are a regular user of Instagram, then you probably have a fair idea about the different Instagram pages that are dedicated to fostering kittens and cats. This particular Instagram page named Foster Kitten Adventures, The Kitt Inn BNB - has recently taken to its page to share an adorable video of a very annoyed kitten that has been going all kinds of viral on the social media platform.

This adorable cat video has been shared on Instagram with the caption that provides more insight into the behaviour of this kitten. “Meatball was such a mama's boy, now I’m his mama and we are BFFs. Lots of cuddling and love and he’s turned into a total couch potato,” it reads. The caption was accompanied with the emoji of a purple heart.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 3, the video has gotten more than 1.2 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "I love them most when they’re that age." "Omg so precious," another user adds. A third response reads, "Cuteness overload."