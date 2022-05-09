Cute little girl becomes cancer free, sings Let It Go with hospital staff. Watch

For people who work at a hospital, it often becomes quite sad for them to see little kids undergo treatment. It is even harder when it is for illnesses like cancer that might take a toll on one's life. Yet in these moments, it becomes quite hopeful on a person's behalf, to keep faith in the fact that these kids will one day heal and go home safely.

And this is exactly the kind of situation that has been showcased in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram by the page named Good News Correspondent. A little girl can be seen singing and qualifying around the hospital where she was being treated for cancer a little while earlier. The caption of the video explains that she had been undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma. According to the official website of the Mayo Clinic, it is a kind of cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “CANCER FREE: Hospital staff & volunteers sing to 4-year-old Yara as she is released from the hospital after finishing her cancer treatments! Listen as she joins in singing!!! Beautiful strong girl!” The little girl can be heard singing Let It Go from the movie Frozen.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 13 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this sweet little girl’s indomitable spirit. It has also received more than 13,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “She choreographed that number and showed how it is done! Way to go, beautiful strong girl.” “God bless people that work in children’s hospitals, I got a job offer as an interpreter in one and I declined… I didn’t feel like I was ready / strong enough for the things I would have to see. I am so thankful & have an amazing appreciation for people that get up every morning and do this. God bless them,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Bless this little girl.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to join this little girl in her celebratory dance?