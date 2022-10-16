Cute little stray puppy’s interaction with woman goes viral. Watch it here

Interactions between sweet little animals and human beings are always an adorable sight to behold. Be it in person, or if one is watching a video of it. Case in point, is of the latter, which has been shared on Instagram, and has been going all kinds of viral ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons as we can vouch for. The video opens to show an extremely adorable little puppy in frame. As the video progresses, one gets to see that this puppy is in fact a stray who can be seen interacting with a woman who can also be seen in frame. The video shows a cute interaction between the two and netizens have been left guessing what they might be ‘talking’ about.

The duo can be seen seated outside of a local eatery. With over 1,600 followers on his personal page, this video of the cute puppy and a woman has been shared on Instagram by a man called Anurag Patil. “Conversations like this are so wholesome,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video of the puppy being an absolute munchkin.

Shared on September 28, this video already has received over 2.7 lakh likes on it. It has also received various comments.

“Sweet little baby,” commented an Instagram user. “Such a small guy,” noted another individual. “Take him home,” asked a third.