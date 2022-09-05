Cute puppy spells out 'love' in this video, gets a bit confused by the end of it

If you are a pet parent, then you have probably taught your adorable fur babies some tricks. And while some pics may be useful ones that help your munchkins in their day-to-day lives, some of these tricks can just be to make them look even cuter than they already are. Just like the one that can be seen in this particular Instagram video of a cute puppy that has been going viral ever since it has been shared. The video opens to show how the human of this puppy spells out the word ‘love,’ letter by letter. And this cute puppy just comes and puts its adorable snout, in the space that is left by its human in their hand. But by the time the end of the video comes, something hilarious happens. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “He didn’t know what to do with the E.”

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that goes by Rothko The Doggo. The page has over 11000 dedicated followers on it and is dedicated to three adorable fur babies named Rothko, Napoleon and Katara. According to the Instagram bio of this page, the dog who can be seen in this video is a ‘rescue super mutt.’ And there is a good chance that this particular video of the dog will make you go ‘aww,’ and want to keep watching it over and over again.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 21, this video has over 37,500 likes on it so far.

“The heart one should be your new phone background,” commented an Instagram user. “So friken cute,” posted another. This comment was accompanied by the emoji of a face with hearts in place of its eyes. “Oh he is so adorable,” shared a third.