Cute sea lion can't stop hugging her trainer. Adorable video is a must-watch

With years of seeing each other every day and training with each other, a lot of animals and their trainers end up having a sweet bonding between them. This video that was posted on Instagram by the official page of Mystic Aquarium, shows exactly that kind of a bond between an adorable sea lion named Clara and her trainer.

Mystic Aquarium is a marine aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut. They are known for their sea lions, one of whom has been featured in this video with her trainer named Courtney. Through the video, the trainer shares how the California sea lion was one of the first animals that she worked with. Now, the 17-year-old rescue knows how to follow instructions from her trainer and demonstrates some of them in the video.

She flaps her flippers and even smiles for the camera when asked to. “Meet Courtney and Clara, a trainer/sea lion duo who has built a strong bond throughout the years of working together!” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable and viral animal video.

Watch it here:

This adorable video has gone viral on multiple platforms since being shared three days ago. So far, the video posted on Instagram has received more than 4,500 likes. It has also received various sweet comments from animal lovers.

How many Instagram users have taken to the comments section to post heart and heart-eyed emojis. “She is one smart girl! Omg I’m so in love! That smile,” commented an individual. “Grateful for the people who devote their lives to the enrichment and health of these animals,” posted another. “She's amazing! Love how they learn things, so smart,” shared a third. “My heart has been filled today,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a sea lion and her trainer?