Cutting this 'onion' won't make your eyes watery. Watch video to know why

The video of the ‘onion’ is posted on Instagram.
The image of the ‘onion’ is taken from the video.(Instagram/@sideserfcakes)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 07:17 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Who is cutting onions,” is a standard comment that people often share when they want to express their reaction to something that is moving. This is of course because cutting onions usually leaves one’s eyes watering. Well, guess what - here’s an ‘onion’ that you’ll be able to cut without shedding any tears. What’s more - it’ll leave you stunned and amused.

A video posted on Instagram shows this ‘onion’. Though shared last month, the video is now being posted by many across varied social media platforms. Wondering what kind of ‘onion’ it is? Well, it is actually a hyper realistic cake that looks exactly like an onion.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Sideserf Cake Studio that’s managed by baker Natalie Sideserf.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video has prompted people to post varied reactions. While some were bowled over by the amazing creation, others had questions. Just like this individual who asked, “What about the peel?? Is it from real onion?” And, they received a reply from the baker. “It’s not real onion skin, I made it with edible vanilla wafer paper,” it reads.

“Not going to lie. The top layer got me,” expressed an Instagram user. “I need a thesaurus because the words amazing and talented… DON'T EVEN FIT how mind-blowing this is,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

