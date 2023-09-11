Cyclist spots a herd of cows running towards him. Here's what he did next

Cyclist Andrew O'Connor was taking a break from his bike ride at the bottom of Great Dun Fell, England's second-highest mountain when he noticed a herd of cows approaching him. When he realised that the cows were not in the mood to stop their run, he had to take matters into his own hands. Picture of the cyclist at Great Dun Fell stopping the cows. (Instagram/@Andrew O'Connor)

O'Connor shared a video of this incident on Instagram. The clip shows him enjoying some snacks during his break. As he noticed cows running in his direction, he initially thought they might be heading for a nearby farm. However, to his surprise, he soon heard a desperate cry from a farmer who could be heard screaming and asking for O'Connor's help to stop the cows. (Also Read: Cow's adorable reaction to a man singing for it will win you over. Watch)

Once O'Connor realised what the farmer was saying, he stood in front of the herd and yelled at them to stop.

In the caption of the post, the cyclist wrote that this was one of the strangest things that had happened to him while on a bike ride.

Watch the video shared by Andrew O'Connor here:

This post was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 13 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "It’s like you were placed there for that reason, lol."

A second added, "As soon as they passed the gate, I would've run away."

"This happens frequently. Cows are very good really. All you need to do is hold your arms out wide and shout at them. I loved how this guy held his arms out in front of him like a policeman stopping a car," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "Lmfao, I thought they would want a bite of your snack, but they did stop."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON