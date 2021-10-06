Cyclists free dog’s head from plastic bottle, its joy knows no bounds. Watch

It is said, those in the pursuit of happiness should practice kindness. One such instance of heartwarming kindness was captured in a video and shared on Twitter. It shows a group of cyclists helping out a dog that had its head stuck inside a plastic bottle. What makes the video a wonderful watch is the dog’s reaction after being freed.

The clip opens to show a man trying to remove a plastic bottle from the dog’s head. He is soon joined by his companions, who help him with the task at hand. In the meantime, the dog can be seen sitting patiently, probably hoping for his ordeal to end.

The moment the dog's head is freed from the plastic bottle, it reacts excitedly, wagging its tail and moving around to meet its rescuers. Happy being free at last, the dog runs around and jumps to lick the humans to showcase its gratitude.

“Heroes save this dog stuck in plastic… Look at how grateful he is,” reads the caption of the post.

The video, since being posted, has collected over 1.8 lakh views. It has also received a ton of comments admiring the kindness of humans.

“It costs nothing to be kind,” wrote a Twitter user with a heart emoji. “He's trying so hard to say thank you,” expressed another. “Plastic waste the scourge of the planet,” remarked a third.

What do you think of this video?

