Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes
A zoo in the Czech Republic is trying out a new way for its bored chimpanzees to monkey around during the coronavirus lockdown: face time with other primates.
The Safari Park in the northern town of Dvur Kralove installed a big screen in their enclosure to show them a livestream of what their fellow chimpanzees are doing on the other side of the country at a zoo in the southern city of Brno.
The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun after crowds of visitors disappeared when the zoo closed on Dec 18. It's not clear when zoos will reopen.
Zookeeper Radek Hlavka said Monday the chimpanzees miss people and can get bored. Hlavka said the youngest female, “M” seems to be the chimpanzee to get the most excited about watching the other chimpanzees at the other zoo.
After a week, the zoo will evaluate the experiment and decide whether it should continue, possibly until the end of March.
“It’s pretty complicated to entertain them for a long time," Hlavka said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie
- The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox