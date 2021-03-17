IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
trending

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:09 PM IST

A zoo in the Czech Republic is trying out a new way for its bored chimpanzees to monkey around during the coronavirus lockdown: face time with other primates.

The Safari Park in the northern town of Dvur Kralove installed a big screen in their enclosure to show them a livestream of what their fellow chimpanzees are doing on the other side of the country at a zoo in the southern city of Brno.

The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun after crowds of visitors disappeared when the zoo closed on Dec 18. It's not clear when zoos will reopen.

Zookeeper Radek Hlavka said Monday the chimpanzees miss people and can get bored. Hlavka said the youngest female, “M” seems to be the chimpanzee to get the most excited about watching the other chimpanzees at the other zoo.

After a week, the zoo will evaluate the experiment and decide whether it should continue, possibly until the end of March.

“It’s pretty complicated to entertain them for a long time," Hlavka said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chimpanzee
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
trending

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff.(Twitter@NWRailways)
trending

Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The baby was delivered with the help of a crew assisted by a doctor onboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.(Instagram/@saradiane_)
The first video shows the bride and groom holding hands during their vows. Their daughter, however, wasn’t in the best mood.(Instagram/@saradiane_)
trending

Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:40 PM IST
“Now if she ever says you’re embarrassing her you can bring this up,” joked an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
The cat mimicking its pet parent's actions. (Reddit/KiwiCzechh)
trending

Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:43 PM IST
If you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this video will put a huge smile on your face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
trending

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

Reuters, Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at two zoos can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
trending

Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Smiles guaranteed thanks to this video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
trending

This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The little notes may leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two doggo besties.
The image shows two doggo besties.
trending

These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
trending

Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The clip has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
trending

Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The video goes on to show a duck, puppies and even a small hummingbird getting a helping hand from humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
trending

Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
trending

6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing moonwalk underwater.(Instagram/@Kristina Makushenko)
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing moonwalk underwater.(Instagram/@Kristina Makushenko)
trending

Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:12 PM IST
While some couldn’t stop lauding Makushenko’s talent, others expressed how amazed they were at the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
While many congratulated the couple for their special day, others wrote about how they loved the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Chandra achieved the rare feat on March 6.(ANI)
Virat Chandra achieved the rare feat on March 6.(ANI)
trending

7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The 7-year-old says he was inspired to climb after listening to the inspiring stories of the experiences of his cousins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP