The image shows the dad singing to the baby.(Instagram/@sweetnloewy)
Dad and kid recite nursery rhyme in the cutest way possible. Watch viral clip

The video opens to show the dad recording a few lines from the poem and soon the kid joins in.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST

If you’re looking for a happy video to start your day, then this clip of a baby and a dad may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. It shows the duo reciting the famous nursery rhyme Old MacDonald Had A Farm in the cutest way possible.

Originally shared on TikTok, and then by the little one’s mother on Instagram, the clip is now being re-posted by many.

The video opens to show the dad recording a few lines from the poem and soon the kid joins in. What has now left people saying “Aww” is the kid’s reaction while waiting for their turn to recite the rhyme.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 5,400 likes – and it’s only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“Omg! My heart!” wrote an Instagram user. “Adorable,” shared another. “Love this!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

