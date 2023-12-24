Dad dons tutu to dance with daughter at a function. Watch

A video showing the bond of love between a dad and his daughter was shared on social media. The beautiful video captures how the dad didn't hesitate to dress in a tutu to accompany his daughter in a dance. The wonderful video is posted on Instagram. Dad wearing a tutu. (Instagram/@Good News Movement)

“'POV: You’re a 6’5 350 lb Samoan… but you’re also a girl dad lol' Love this so much,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, the dad is seen dressed in black while his daughter is wearing a ballerina costume in pink and white. Throughout the video, he tries his best to keep up with the little one and dance.

Take a look at this sweet video of the father and his daughter:

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“We love examples of healthy masculinity!” posted an Instagram user. “This is so sweet! Dad & daughter smashed that performance! More girl dads like this, you can tell the daughter loved him being a part of it,” added another. “Her happiness the entire time is what makes this even more special! Dads are truly a gift,” posted a third. “Daddy-daughter relationships are truly one of a kind and the best. She will cherish it her entire life. He’s awesome and smashed it!” wrote a fourth.