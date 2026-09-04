Bigg Boss Marathi's Irina Rudakova seeks police help as man threatens her auto driver on Mumbai road. Watch

On Thursday, Irina took to Instagram and shared a video of herself sitting in an autorickshaw, asking her followers to watch the entire video and support her if they could. She said, "I want full support because this behaviour in Mumbai should stop and this is totally not right." The video showed a man getting out of his car and pulling the autorickshaw driver out by his collar. He was heard saying, "Maarunga idhar hi (Will hit you right here)", while also hurling abuses at him. Meanwhile, the autorickshaw driver repeatedly apologised and said that he had not seen the car.

A road-rage incident has left Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina Rudakova demanding action after she claimed a man verbally abused and threatened her autorickshaw driver in Mumbai. The Russian model and actor, also known as Irina Rai, shared a video of the incident on social media and said, "This behaviour in Mumbai should stop." She has now sought support from her fans and urged anyone with a police connection to help.

As the man walked back towards his car, the autorickshaw driver politely asked Irina if she was hurt. Irina replied, “No, I would have felt if something had happened. He is the one who broke the rule. This was very bad behaviour. All of a sudden,” claiming that the car driver had created the chaos out of nowhere. She added, “Because such people can afford to do this, then these small people suffer like this.”

She further called out the car driver for breaking the rules and then taking his anger out on the autorickshaw driver. Irina claimed, "He is not allowed to use his hands on anyone. This is not good." She also appealed to the public for help, asking anyone with a connection to the police to come forward.

When fans raised concerns about her safety and asked her not to post such videos publicly, Irina replied, "I am not scared. I haven't done anything wrong, and neither has my driver. He hurt him for no reason." Fans also extended their support to Irina, with one commenting, "So bad." Another wrote, “Sister, please stay safe and call the Mumbai police.”