Dad gives twist to nursery rhyme to make baby say ‘Dada’. Video is adorable
If you’re looking for a happy video to start your day, then this clip of a baby may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. Shared on Instagram, the video is now winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. It may win over you too.
Instagram user Austin Miles Geter shared the clip on his personal profile. “The way she says “Dada” the first time,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to show the kid named Charlie sitting on a floor. As the clip follows, it shows how her dad gives a tiny twist to a popular nursery rhyme to make her say “Dada”.
Take a look at the wholesome clip:
Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 7,200 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the whole affair.
“Omgg she is so cute! May I ask how old she is? I have an almost 9 month old. I love your videos,” asked an Instagram user. To which, dad Geter replied that Charlie is almost 9 months old.
“She literally looks like a Disney cartoon baby,” expressed another. “I swear she is the cutest baby ever. She's a little ray of sunshine,” said a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?
