Dad goes full ‘elf’ to pick daughter up from school, mom says ‘embarrassment bar has been raised’

A video of a daughter’s reaction to seeing her dad in an elf costume at her school has sparked laughter all around. The girl's mom shared the lighthearted moment on Instagram. A dad’s hilarious Christmas surprise for his daughter. (Instagram/@kstringpage)

“The embarrassment bar has been raised. She may never recover. Merry Christmas!” Katie S Page wrote. The video she posted opens with a girl standing with her schoolbag, looking at something. Almost instantly, she covers her face and tries to run away while laughing. The reason soon becomes clear when her dad, dressed in an elf costume from head to toe, enters the scene.

He goes on to sing, and then the duo hug each other with smiles on their faces. The people around them watched the scene and enjoyed the moment while grinning.

Take a look at the happy video:

What did social media say?

People were absolutely delighted to watch the video, with many expressing their love for it. An individual commented, “Ah, one day she will know she was actually the lucky one.” Another expressed, “brb sending this to my dad in hopes that he’s in a Buddy costume when he picks me up from the airport this weekend.” The individual referred to Will Ferrell’s character from the iconic American Christmas comedy film Elf.

A third commented, “He wouldn't have done that if he didn't love her! She's a very lucky girl to have such an awesome dad!!” A fourth wrote, "That girl is going to grow up with more self-confidence than any of her friends. Good for you, Dad! You're one of the good ones!”

This video joins the list of footage that shows parents dressing up in different funny costumes to embrace their kids, including the adult ones, and creating incredible moments that social media loves.